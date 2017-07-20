Over 100 lunches served to local youth thus far

The Summer Lunch Program has been a huge hit in the community. Serving a total of 120 lunches from July 10 – 18: So far, 65 kids & 55 adults have had lunches served to them from the Van Horn Community Christian Shelter

The shelter has been lucky enough to receive help from at least 12 adult volunteers.

Lunches will continue to be served to anyone in need from Monday through Friday until August 25th.

If you would like to participate in the lunch events including volunteering, please visit the Van Horn Community Christian shelter or speak with Edna Clark.

