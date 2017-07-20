Soup Traveler – TUNNEL OF FUDGE CAKE

Presented by Michelle Benalley. Blog at souptravelers.com

(All items available at your local Porter’s grocery store)

Angel Food Cake

1 3 oz box instant pudding, your choice of flavor

1 1/2 cups milk

16 oz container Cool Whip thawed

Cut about 1” off top of angel food cake and set aside. Hollow out bottom portion of cake reserving the pieces you’ve removed. Slightly press inside of hollow to compress the cake a bit and to make the tunnel a little larger.

Meanwhile in a medium bowl, mix the milk and pudding mix together and let stand 5 minutes to soft set. Gently stir in the pieces of cake you saved from the center of the cake.

Put filling into the tunnel and place top of cake back on. Frost cake with thawed cool whip and set in refrigerator for 30 minutes to set.

Decorate as desired and pull your hands away fast when you set it on table!

Go Ahead…. “ Just Try It! “