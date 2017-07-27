Hospital gets new ambulance

Culberson County Hospital new state of the art ambulance

Photo from Facebook Post

By Gilda Morales

Culberson County Hospital proudly took ownership of a new, 2017 Ford F-450, state of the art ambulance to add to its current fleet. EMS director, Anthony Velasquez reported that there are currently three vehicles in service with two others in reserve. The ambulance is a new type of modified ROC-1 vehicle that is specially equipped for search and rescue with rappelling and extrication capabilities. All EMS staff took specialized EVOC training to comply with DOT requirements and to be able to operate the new ambulance safely. Velasquez also stated, “We would like to thank the residents of Culberson County for their continued support, and this ambulance is a welcome tool in our quest to provide our patients with the best possible care.”