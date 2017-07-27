Postmaster retires after 30 years of service

Maria Elena “Nena” Carrasco

Photo by Edna Clark

By Edna Clark

Monday, July 31, will be the last work day for Van Horn’s Postmaster Maria Elena (Nena) Carrasco. Mrs. Carrasco started working part-time thirty years ago in Valentine for the United States Postal Service (USPS).

Over time, Mrs. Carrasco worked in post offices in Valentine, Marfa, Presidio, Sierra Blanca, and, as of 2012, Van Horn. Her busy season was around Valentine’s Day as the small facility ran tens of thousands of hand-stamped Valentine greetings to all corners of the world.

Mrs. Carrasco will begin the next step of her life by being able to be mom and grandmother to her three children, 6 grandchildren, and one great Grandchild. Being unable to visit and spend time with her family has weighed heavily on her heart and is the main reason for Mrs. Carrasco’s retirement.

Putting a stamp on a letter or a label on a package may seem to be the extent of work that is involved in a postal worker’s job however, Mrs. Carrasco explained that to process a single package through the post office, six steps are involved from the time a package arrives in the building until customers pick up their belongings. Getting mail and packages to customers on a timely, dependable basis can be extremely demanding, especially during the Christmas holidays.

Mrs. Carrasco has taken pride in being able to meet the needs of her postal customers over the last 30 years and she stated she will miss the daily interactions with those who she has served. She wants to thank each one for allowing her to be part of Van Horn life since 2012. She will remain on the Valentine ISD School Board and be active in school and church activities.

At this time, there is not a replacement for Post Master as Mrs. Carrasco’s position will not be posted until after her last day of work on July 31.