Soup Traveler – SUMMER SPAGHETTI

Presented by Michelle Benalley. Blog at souptravelers.com

(All items available at your local Porter’s grocery store)

1 pound mild Italian Sausage

1 medium onion finely chopped

1 medium zuchinni, diced into 1/4” pieces

1 medium yellow squash diced into 1/4” pieces

1-2 cloves garlic, finely diced

8 oz angel hair pasta

1 24 oz jar creamy vodka pasta sauce

Shredded parmesan cheese

In a small skillet, brown Italian Sausage until no longer pink. Remove from heast and drain well reserving drippings. Set meat aside and keep warm.

Return drippings to skillet and add the onio n anbd garlic, saute’ on medium low until onion is translucent. Take care to not burn them. Add the zuchinni and cook on low until fork tender.

Meanwhile in a large pot of boiling, salted water, cook pasta until al dente’.

Warm pasta sauce in a medium skillet, add the pasta and toss well. Place pasta on a plate and top with Italian sausage and vegetable mixture.

Sprinkle with parmesan cheese and serve with garlic bread and a fresh green salad.

