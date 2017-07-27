Vacation Bible School a huge success this year

The largest attendance ever at this year’s Vacation Bible School; hosted at First Baptist Church of Van Horn.

Photo from Facebook Post

Submitted by

Pastor Donald Parker

We had an incredible week at this year’s Vacation Bible School at First Baptist Church Van Horn! We would like to extend a huge thank you to the many volunteers led by Dianna Arrazate who helped put on our largest and most successful VBS to date.

The children enjoyed high-energy worship along with Bible lessons each evening. They also benefited from recreation time in the gym, arts and crafts and of course great food. It was such a joy to see the kids each day; their smiles brought happiness to all of our hearts. First Baptist Church Van Horn wants the community to know that we love your kids.

The children took up an offering each evening in support of our VBS mission, “Operation Christmas Child.” That ministry sends shoeboxes filled with items to be sent around the world to children who would not otherwise have a gift at Christmas. We are blessed to share with you that our children from Van Horn gave over $700.00 to impact the lives of children around the world with the love of Jesus Christ. To God be the glory.