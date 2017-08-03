Author challenges women to live brightest lives

Sandy Parker launches book campaign for ‘Lumi Finds Her Light’

AUSTIN, Texas — Sandy Parker’s passion is to help women discover what “lights them up” and then guiding them through practical action steps to live life on their terms. While working with women, Parker was inspired to write “Lumi Finds Her Light” (published by Balboa Press), an inspirational coming-of-light story about Lumi the lightning bug, who bumbles her way into her natural brilliance.

Lumi is the lightening bug who has the problem of not shining. Her mother is her companion, who she turns to when she has questions or self doubt. Together they learn that curiosity and play helps us all – regardless of age – find what lights us up and empowers us to shine.

According to Parker, the book is simple and it is easy to relate with the character. “We all need to hear the message that we are perfect just as we are. Mothers also need to know how to teach this to their children.”

An excerpt from the book:

You are not the others and they are not you. You will do things the others don’t do. You are perfect. Your light is inside you. At just the right time, you will shine too.

“Lumi the lightning bug knew that she was made to light up but she doesn’t know how to do it. She learns how and teaches the reader,” the author says.

“Lumi Finds Her Light: An inspiring story about being YOU!”

By Sandy Parker

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

For more than 20 years, Sandy Parker has been shining her light into audiences and women’s lives in such a way they open their hearts. She also loved being the “fun lady” on Stars 104.3 morning show and co-host of ChickTalk, a talk radio show for women. She was also a communication teacher for women in crisis. A seasoned, smart, funny and courageous woman, Parker now inspires others as a speaker and creator of encouraging experiences like She Rocks, The Wishing Well, Brilliance Over Brunch and others. She is the chief encouragement officer of Lighten UP Global (www.lightenupglobal.com) and founder of the Lighten UP Movement to support others in finding resources for a lighter, brighter life.