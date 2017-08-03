Here comes the Judge

New Presiding Municipal Judge, Grace Dickenson

Photos by Lisa Morton

By Lisa Morton

Presiding Municipal Judge, Grace Dickenson returned from training at a New Judges Seminar with the Texas Municipal League (TMC) in Austin. Recently appointed to the position by City Alderman, she is ready to move forward with hearings scheduled on matters regarding Town of Van Horn city citations.

Judge Dickenson is looking forward to serving the citizens of Van Horn and thanks the Alderman for the show of confidence in her appointment.