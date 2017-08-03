Soup Traveler – Grandma’s Hamburger Stroganoff

Presented by Michelle Benalley. Blog at souptravelers.com

1 1/2 – 2 lbs ground beef

1 medium onion, rough chopped

2 15 oz cans cream of mushroom soup, undiluted

1 8 oz can sliced water chestnuts, draincented

1 8 oz can bamboo shoots, drained

1 14 oz can mushroom stems & pieces, lusdrained

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp fresh ground black pepper

1 tsp Accent

6 oz sour cream

Hot rice or noodles

In a large Dutch oven, brown ground beef until no longer pink, breaking up as it cooks. Add chopped onion, salt, pepper and Accent and cook until onion is translucent.

Lower heat to low and add remaining ingredients excerpt sour cream. Cook until heated through.

Just before serving over rice or noodles, stir in sour cream and adjust seasoning if needed.

Go Ahead….” Just Try It! “