Zamora Construction workers are busy putting up walls and doors on new construction at the corner of Catclaw and E. Desert St. Red Ring Storage will be open for business in a couple of weeks with small, medium and large spaces available for rent at $35, $50 and $65 a month respectively. Darrell Jones is the business owner of the new property and he can be reached for more information at 915-333-0118.

Photo by Lisa Morton