Soup Traveler – Manhattan Clam Chowder

Presented by Michelle Benalley. Blog at souptravelers.com

1 lb bacon, diced

1 medium onion, rough chop

3 ribs celery, rough chop

3 medium potatoes, cut in 1/2” cubes

2 6 oz cans chopped clams with liquor

1 30 oz can diced tomatoes with liquid

6 cuips water

1/2 tsp parsley

1 tsp Accent

Salt and fresh ground pepper to taste

In a large Dutch oven over medium heat, saute’ bacoin and onion until onion is translucent, being careful to not scorch it. Bacon will be limp. Drain well.

Add remaining ingredients and bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer until potatoes are done, approximately 2 hour.

Season to taste.

Serve with warm, crusty breadsticks and a crisp green salad.

