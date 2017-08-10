Summer reading program benefits local youth

Van Horn City County Library would like to thank all the children that participated in the 2017 Summer Reading Program. Thank you to all the parents and youth volunteers who helped with reading to the kids and helped the kids with their projects. A huge thank you to all the sponsors for your generous donations in making this year’s Summer Reading Program a HUGE success! Thank you Alivane, Judge Urias, County Commissioners, Fran Malafronte, City Council and parents; Your support is greatly appreciated.

Photos Courtesy of City County Library staff