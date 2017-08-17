Soup Traveler – FRUIT COCKTAIL BREAD PUDDING

Presented by Michelle Benalley. Blog at souptravelers.com

(All items available at your local Porter’s grocery store)

8 cups cubed stale bread, pound cake, glazed doughnuts ( or combination of any )

3 eggs, well beaten

2 cups sugar ( if using glazed doughnuts, cut down on the sugar to 1 cup )

1/2 c melted butter

1 16 oz can fruit cocktail ( sugar free if desired ) with juice

2 cups half and half

1 tbl vanilla

1 tbl almond extract

In a large bowl combine all ingredients mixing well, use your hands to get everything well coated. Cover with plastic and let set in fridge at least 4 hours or overnight to allow liquid to absorb.

Preheat oven to 400.

Grease a 9×13 pan with butter.

Pour bread mixture into prepared baking dish and bake for 1 hour and 20 minutes or until set.

Let stand 15 minutes before cutting and serve with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream.

Go Ahead…. “ Just Try It! “