Soup Traveler – FRUIT COCKTAIL BREAD PUDDING

Presented by Michelle Benalley. Blog at souptravelers.com
(All items available at your local Porter’s grocery store)
8 cups cubed stale bread, pound cake, glazed doughnuts ( or combination of any )
3 eggs, well beaten
2 cups sugar ( if using glazed doughnuts, cut down on the sugar to 1 cup )
1/2 c melted butter
1 16 oz can fruit cocktail ( sugar free if desired ) with juice
2 cups half and half
1 tbl vanilla
1 tbl almond extract
In a large bowl combine all ingredients mixing well, use your hands to get everything well coated. Cover with plastic and let set in fridge at least 4 hours or overnight to allow liquid to absorb.
Preheat oven to 400.
Grease a 9×13 pan with butter.
Pour bread mixture into prepared baking dish and bake for 1 hour and 20 minutes or until set.
Let stand 15 minutes before cutting and serve with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream.
Go Ahead…. “ Just Try It! “