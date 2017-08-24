End of and Era

By Gilda Morales

Mr. Armando Hernandez, fondly known to most Van Horn natives as “Chilero,” weighed his last pound of cheese last week, bringing to an end a friendly relationship between Mr. Hernandez and his many loyal customers. His store brought back memories of another time, when small, family-owned grocery stores and mercantiles carried more than just groceries. Besides carrying the best avocadoes and jalapenos in town, locals would look forward to Mr. Hernandez’ weekly return from El Paso, loaded with fresh pan dulce and chicharones.

Customers would always be greeted with a smile and a handshake, and would always leave with the traditional “pilon,” or bonus, the equivalent of the extra donut in a baker’s dozen. Kind to a fault, Mr. Hernandez extended credit to many, knowing full well that with some customers, he would not be paid. Even when he was seriously ill, he made his weekly supply trip as long as he could, until he had to take time off to recover.

Mr. Hernandez came to Van Horn more than 39 years ago, starting his produce business from the back of his pickup. He bought his current building in a tax sale and turned it into the “everything” store carrying groceries, Mexican delicacies, clothes, cookware, and odds and ends, usually one-of-a-kind, along with free conversation, always pleasant.

So as of last Tuesday, Mr. Hernandez locked the door to his little business for the last time, returning to El Paso, which has been his home for more than 39 years to look after his failing health. As usual, his loyal companions were there to load his pickup with the few remaining odds and ends from his store, one last time.

Editor’s Note: La cuidad de Van Horn le da las gracias a el Señor Hernandez, un lindo hombre que consideramos parte de nuestra familia. Le deseamos lo mejor y que no se olvide de nosotros.