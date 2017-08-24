Lady Eagles Volleyball striving for greatness

By Coach Macyn Morriss

The freshman team is currently undefeated with a 5-0 record. They are working great as a team and improving daily. They will be attending the Pecos tournament on Saturday, August the 26th.

The JV team is working on building a strong base to carry up to varsity in the upcoming years. They are working hard and currently have a record of 2-3.

The varsity girls currently have a record of 6-2.

They are starting to come together as a team after having only 2 starters return from last season. They will be traveling to El Paso this weekend, August 25th and 26th, to compete in the Immanuel Volleyball Tournament.

Go out and show the Lady Eagles your support!