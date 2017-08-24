Soup Traveler – SMOKED SAUSAGE & CABBAGE SKILLET

Presented by Michelle Benalley. Blog at souptravelers.com
(All items available at your local Porter’s grocery store)
1 lb smoked sausage, any flavor your desire, sliced in 1/2” chunks
1/2 head medium cabbage, rough chopped
1 medium onion, rough chopped
1 clove garlic, smashed
2-3 medium Yukon Gold potatoes, cut in 1/2” cubes, more if desired
1 medium zucchini, halved and cut into 1/2” slices
1 medium yellow neck squash, halved and cut into 1/2” slices
1 tsp Accent, divided
salt and fresh ground black pepper to taste.
1/2 stick butter
In a large electric skillet, melt butter and add the potatoes, seasoning with salt pepper and half the Accent. Saute’ until potatoes start to brown.
Add the cabbage, onion and garlic; cover and turn down heat to medium low and let cabbage cook until almost tender, 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Add Sausage, squash and remaining Accent. Cover again until meat is heated through and vegetables are tender, about 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Add a fresh green salad with your favorite dressing and some bread sticks and a perfect one dish meal.
Go Ahead…. “ Just Try It! “