Soup Traveler – SMOKED SAUSAGE & CABBAGE SKILLET

Presented by Michelle Benalley. Blog at souptravelers.com

(All items available at your local Porter’s grocery store)

1 lb smoked sausage, any flavor your desire, sliced in 1/2” chunks

1/2 head medium cabbage, rough chopped

1 medium onion, rough chopped

1 clove garlic, smashed

2-3 medium Yukon Gold potatoes, cut in 1/2” cubes, more if desired

1 medium zucchini, halved and cut into 1/2” slices

1 medium yellow neck squash, halved and cut into 1/2” slices

1 tsp Accent, divided

salt and fresh ground black pepper to taste.

1/2 stick butter

In a large electric skillet, melt butter and add the potatoes, seasoning with salt pepper and half the Accent. Saute’ until potatoes start to brown.

Add the cabbage, onion and garlic; cover and turn down heat to medium low and let cabbage cook until almost tender, 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add Sausage, squash and remaining Accent. Cover again until meat is heated through and vegetables are tender, about 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add a fresh green salad with your favorite dressing and some bread sticks and a perfect one dish meal.

Go Ahead…. “ Just Try It! “