El Paso Office of Field Operations Special Response Team Deploys to Hurricane Harvey Relief

EL PASO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations Special Response Team Members are supporting the federal government response to Hurricane Harvey. Seven members of the El Paso SRT deployed Monday. The team includes three EMT trained members.

The SRT team traveled to the impacted area in four 4×4 vehicles and a trailer loaded with supplies to assist in the effort. Some of the equipment the team brought includes ladders, breaching kits, life preservers, water rescue kit, throw bags, generator and fuel, lighting systems, rescue rope and other vital supplies. The SRT missions will include disaster medical assistance, assisting local law enforcement agencies, and urban search and rescue.

“CBP personnel from around the nation are being called in to action to help those impacted by this devastating event,” said El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha.

As in previous emergency situations, U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s emergency response is conducted in accordance with the Department of Homeland Security’s National Response Framework.

More information on the CBP response to hurricane Harvey is available on the CBP website.

For those in affected by the storm, shelters remain open. To locate a shelter, download the FEMA mobile app (available in English and Spanish) for registration information, directions and a customizable checklist of emergency supplies.

All indications point that this incident is a long-term event and conditions remain perilous for those in the impacted areas. CBP joins local, state and federal first responders who advise residents to monitor local radio or TV stations for updated emergency information.