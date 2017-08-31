Soup Traveler – CREAMED CHIPPED BEEF ON TOAST

Presented by Michelle Benalley. Blog at souptravelers.com

(All items available at your local Porter’s grocery store)

3 6 oz packages Buddig ( or similar ) sliced beef

1 stick butter

1/4 cup flour ( more if needed )

2 cups half and half

1 tsp horseradish mustard

1/2 tsp Accent

2-3 dashes worchestershire sauce

Hot buttered toast

Cut meat into thin strips approximately 1/2” – 1” long.

In a medium saucepan, melt butter and add enough flour to make a thick roux. Let cook 2 minutes; stirring constantly so that is doesn’t scorch

Slowly add half and half until desired thickness is achieved.

Reduce heat and add mustard, Accent and worchestershire sauce. Adjust seasoning to taste adding more if needed and salt and pepper if desired.

Reduce heat to low and add meat. Warm through but do not boil.

Serve over buttered toast.

Go Ahead…. “ Just Try It! “