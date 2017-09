Videos by Lisa Morton

Pilot Travel Center serviced a convoy of hundreds of National Guardsmen from the 133rd regiment in El Paso on Tuesday. Pilot Manager Wendy Mead provided free pizza to the regiment as a gesture of support for the task they were about to endure from the devastating effects caused by Hurricane Harvey on the Texas/Louisiana Coastal area. Many of the servicemen were very young and had never been deployed to a catastrophic emergency.

Photos by Lisa Morton