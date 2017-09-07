Soup Traveler – GREEK CUCUMBER SALAD

Presented by Michelle Benalley. Blog at souptravelers.com
(All items available at your local Porter’s grocery store)
3-4 medium CUCUMBERS peeled and thinly sliced
1 medium onion, thinly sliced
1 15 oz can black olives, drained
8 oz crumbled feta cheese
1/2 c red wine vinegar
1/2 c extra virgin olive oil
2 tbl sugar
1 tsp Accent
1/2 tsp basil
1/2 tsp oregano
Saalt and pepper to taste
Place sliced cucumbers and onions in a large bowl.
In a separate bowl combine oil, vinegar, sugar, Accent, basil and oregano. Pour over cucumbers and onions. Gently mix to coat. Add olives and feta cheese.
Cover and refrigerate 2 hours mixing occasionally. Salt and pepper to taste before serving.
Go Ahead…. “ Just Try It!