Soup Traveler – GREEK CUCUMBER SALAD

3-4 medium CUCUMBERS peeled and thinly sliced

1 medium onion, thinly sliced

1 15 oz can black olives, drained

8 oz crumbled feta cheese

1/2 c red wine vinegar

1/2 c extra virgin olive oil

2 tbl sugar

1 tsp Accent

1/2 tsp basil

1/2 tsp oregano

Saalt and pepper to taste

Place sliced cucumbers and onions in a large bowl.

In a separate bowl combine oil, vinegar, sugar, Accent, basil and oregano. Pour over cucumbers and onions. Gently mix to coat. Add olives and feta cheese.

Cover and refrigerate 2 hours mixing occasionally. Salt and pepper to taste before serving.

