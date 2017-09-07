Van Horn Lions Club Invites Community to Join and Make a Difference

By Gilda Morales

The Van Horn Lions Club is seeking civic-minded men and women to join them in making a difference in the community. The club is hosting an information session on 20 September 2017 for people who want to learn more about the club and its work.

“Our club gives members an opportunity to advance worthy causes, serve with friends, and become leaders in the community. This club means a lot to our Lions, but it means so much more to the people we serve,” said David Scott.

The information session will be held at 6:00 PM on 20 September 2017 at the Van Horn Convention Center (1801 West Broadway) there will be refreshments, the 2-T1 District Governor John Feighery from El Paso Texas will present for the session. David Scott encourages the public to come out and learn more about the club’s work.

“We want to share the great things we’re doing in the community, and let others know how they can help,” said David Scott.

The Lions’ motto is “We Serve,” and the Van Horn Lions Club has lived up to it. 20 years, the club has provided service projects to the community of Van Horn. It prides itself for helping children and the under privileged with in the community.

To learn more about the information session, the Van Horn Lions Club or its service projects, contact David Scott 432-207-2151.

Lions Clubs International is the largest service club organization in the world. Its 1.35 million members in more than 46,000 clubs are Serving communities in 207 countries and geographical areas around the globe. Since 1917, Lions clubs have aided the blind and visually impaired, championed youth initiatives and strengthened local communities through hands-on service and humanitarian projects. For more information about Lions Clubs International, visit lionsclubs.org.