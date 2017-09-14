Tia Juana will cheerfully provide advice for anyone that asks. Just mail your questions to “Ask Tia Juana” at PO Box 8, Van Horn, Texas 79855. All questions will remain anonymous unless there is a chance for extortion. Disclaimer: Tia Juana is not a licensed counselor or therapist and none of the advice should be considered professional.

Dear Tia,

I have a friend who found a puppy and was good enough to try to found the owner by posting its picture on Facebook. Sure enough, there were several replies and the owner was soon identified and contacted. Since my friend was leaving town, he left the puppy with another friend who agreed to keep the pup until the owner could pick it up later. Well, she waited, and waited and waited and no owner! Apparently, the owner sent word that he didn’t want the pup, and by the way, he had another pup he didn’t want either, and asked that someone find them homes. I am so angry that so many people think of pets as disposable. Why do they even bother to get pets if they are not going to take care of them? Are there any city ordinances that can address such cruel behavior?

Disgusted

Dear Disgusted

There are some city ordinances that address cruelty to animals, including failure to provide food, water and shelter, or tying pets up. However, there is nothing specific to address the owner’s scumbag behavior. On the other hand, I can personally think of several things that would be appropriate punishment for anyone who abandons or is cruel to animals, such as neutering, because believe me, someone like that shouldn’t breed! Unfortunately, this is more common than not, and much of the problem comes from irresponsible owners’ failure to spay and neuter their pets, causing unwanted litters who suffer greatly. All we can do is encourage owners to think twice about getting a pet if they are not ready or willing to make the commitment to care for the pet. Thank you for caring.