Rio Grande Council of Governments celebrates their 50th Anniversary

Valentine Mayor is Elected Official of the Year

Valentine Mayor of 41 years Jesus “Chuy” Calderon with Annette Gutierrez, Executive Director receiving the Elected Official of the Year Award.

RGCOG Photo

Submitted by Annette Guiterrez

The Rio Grande Council of Governments celebrated its 50th Anniversary on September 8, at its Annual Meeting for its General Membership in Downtown El Paso.

The annual meeting featured Mayor Ken Miyagishima, City of Las Cruces, and Commissioner Carlos Leon, El Paso County, as its speakers. The organization also awarded the Elected Official of the Year Award to Mayor Jesus “Chuy” Calderon from the Town of Valentine after serving 41 years as Mayor. Calderon is retiring soon and his predecessor, Summer Webb, has been appointed to complete his term.

A new slate of officers and directors were also announced for its board of directors. For the new fiscal year, Jeff Davis County Judge, Jeannette Duer will serve as President; El Paso County Commissioner Andrew Haggerty will be 1st Vice President; and Brewster County Judge Eleazar Cano will serve as 2nd Vice President. Town of Horizon City, Alderman Walter Miller, will serve as the representative for member cities other than City of El Paso. Marfa Mayor, Ann Marie Nafziger will serve as representative for member cities within our five rural county area. Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima will serve as representative for member cities within Doña Ana County and Bonnie Moorhouse from the Horizon Municipal Utility District, will serve as the representative for special districts.

The Rio Grande Council of Governments, is a voluntary association of local governments established under state law in 1967, to promote coordination and cooperation in the delivery of governmental services within the Upper Rio Grande State Planning Region in accordance with the Texas Local Government Code, Chapter 391. The organization’s service area encompasses the counties of Doña Ana, El Paso, Hudspeth, Culberson, Jeff Davis, Presidio, and Brewster and the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo Tribe.