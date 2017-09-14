Soup Traveler – BEEF STROGANOFF

Presented by Michelle Benalley. Blog at souptravelers.com

(All items available at your local Porter’s grocery store)

1 1/2 lbs chuck roast, cut in 1/2” cubes

1 medium onion, rough chop

2 tbl olive oil

1/2 c flour

2 tsp beef bouillon

6 oz can tomato paste

4 cups beef broth

6-8 oz sour cream

1 tsp Accent

Salt and fresh ground pepper to taste

Hot noodles, rice or spaetzli

In an electric skillet, season meat with salt, pepper and Accent & brown in the oil, add onions and cook until onions are translucent.

Sprinkle meat and onions with flour and stir to coat well, let cook an additional 2-3 minutes to allow flour to cook, stirring occasionally and taking care to not burn.

Add beef bouillon, beef broth and tomato paste. reduce heat, cover and let simmer until meat is tender adding water or broth if needed.

Meanwhile cook noodles, rice or spaetzli.

Stir in sour cream just before serving and serve over noodles, etc.

Go Ahead….” Just Try It! “