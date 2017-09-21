CCAISD looks to County for interim gym

By Becky Brewster

Culberson County-Allamoore ISD (CCAISD) Board of Trustees met in regular session on September 18. The Board approved an interlocal agreement with Culberson County to make improvements to the gym at the Youth Club to bring it up to UIL Standards. The County has tentatively agreed to commit up to $50,000 for the installation of the gym floor and other improvements that may be needed if the CCAISD provides the additional funding. It is estimated that the costs could top $100,000. If this collaboration works out, the Van Horn teams would be able to play some of its basketball games in Van Horn rather than having to travel to Valentine to use their gym during the school construction project. The only drawback to this location is the lack of seating for the fans. The agreement will go back to the County for final approval.

The Board ratified the FY 2017-2019 Budget and adopted the 2017 property tax rate at $1.04/$100 valuation for Maintenance and Operation and $.456581/$100 valuation for Debt Service. With the high taxable value for minerals for 2017, the majority of the tax levy will be attributed to the mineral values.

After a lengthy executive session, the Board authorized its legal counsel to retain services of an outside investigator to investigate the DIA/DAA complaint filed by Julie Uranga on August 22, 2017. The Board also directed its legal counsel to handle existing Public Information Act requests related to this issue. The Board further directed its legal counsel to contact Julie Uranga’s counsel and take action as discussed in closed session.

In other business, the CCAISD Board members:

• Approved the hazardous bus routes for 2017-2018.

• Passed a resolution to update the signature cards at the bank.

• Approved a property tax sale proposal submitted by the Appraisal District.