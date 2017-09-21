Soup Traveler – POT ROAST WITH RICH ONION GRAVY

Presented by Michelle Benalley. Blog at souptravelers.com

(All items available at your local Porter’s grocery store)

2-3 lb Chuck Roast

3 tbl olive oil

1 large onion, large rough chop

3 ribs celery cut on the diagonal 2” pieces

10-12 baby carrots

8-10 small creamer potatoes

Salt, pepper, onion powder, garlic powder

2 tsp Accent

1 envelope au jus mix

Season roast on both sides with salt, pepper, Accent, onion powder and garlic powder.

In an electric skillet, heat oil and brown on both sides. Reduce heat and add onions, saute until translucent.

Add water to approximately 1/2 way up roast and simmer until meat is tender. Adding water as needed.

Add potatoes, celery and carrots and simmer until vegetables are tender. Adding water as needed.

Mix in the au jus powder and let cook 2 minutes and slightly thicken.

Go Ahead….” Just Try It! “