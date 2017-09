left to right – Alyssa Luna, Viviana Sanchez, Esteban Urias, Jr. On Saturday, September 16, members of the Van Horn High School Speech team attended a meet at Ysleta High School in El Paso. Vivana Sanchez advanced to Semi-Finals in Prose Interpretation and Esteban Urias, Jr. advanced to Semi-Finals in Domestic Extemp. Congratulations on a great start to the year!

Photo by Marcia Crowley