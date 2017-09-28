Tia Juana will cheerfully provide advice for anyone that asks. Just mail your questions to “Ask Tia Juana” at PO Box 8, Van Horn, Texas 79855. All questions will remain anonymous unless there is a chance for extortion. Disclaimer: Tia Juana is not a licensed counselor or therapist and none of the advice should be considered professional.

Dear Tia,

I have a 25-year old son who does not have a job, still lives at home, where he does nothing to help. My wife and I argue constantly about him and I fight with him constantly about him getting a job, but so far, he hasn’t made a move. He sleeps late, plays video games and eats. In the meantime, I have to get my butt to work every day to support him. I wake up angry every day and hate coming home to another night of fighting. How do we get him to grow up a be a man?

Dear Sick,

Sounds like you and your wife have created this monster. I’m just guessing, but your son is a brat who grew up never having been denied anything in his life. I’m also betting that he never had to lift a finger around the house to help out, so he has never learned the value of work. So now, you are paying for indulging your son for 25 years. I can tell you to cut him off, quit giving him money, give him an ultimatum to get a job within a certain amount of time or face getting kicked out of the house, however, you will never have the courage to bring yourself to do this if you haven’t done it by now. Either you and your wife move out in the middle of the night, or be prepared to support this human parasite until you die. It’s too late… you should have said no when your son was 2 years old. Good luck.