SOUP TRAVELER – CHEESY SMOKED PORK CHOP CASSEROLE

Presented by Michelle Benalley. Blog at souptravelers.com

1 2 lb bag refrigerated shredded potatoes

1 15.5 oz cream of chicken soup

1 medium onion diced

8 oz sour cream

6 tbl melted butter

8 oz shredded cheese, any variety

1 tsp Accent

Salt and fresh ground pepper to taste

2-4 smoked pork chops

Preheat oven to 350.

In a large bowl combine all ingredients except smoke pork chops.

Gently mix and season to taste, be sure to not over salt as smoked chops are a bit salty.

Spoon mixture into a 9×13 baking dish and top with smoked chops. Cover tightly with lid or foil and bake 60 minutes.

Let stand 10 minutes before servong and top with additional shredded cheese if desired.

Go Ahead….” Just Try It! “