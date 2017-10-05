An evening of thanksgiving and appreciation at VHCCS

Recognition at Van Horn Community Christian Shelter to those who support the much needed nonprofit organization in our community.

Photos provided by VHCCS

By Edna Clark

The Van Horn Community Christian Shelter (VHCCS) hosted a celebration to recognize the many volunteers who made the Summer Lunch Program and other recent activities at the nonprofit a huge success.

From July 10 through August 13, VHCCS volunteers served over 367 lunches to hungry children and their parents. The meals that were served were in compliance with the Department of Agriculture standards, but did not cost participants anything for their lunches.

Volunteers who were able to attend the celebration dinner were treated to enchiladas, rice, beans, salad, cakes baked by Samantha Cabezuela, and homemade cheese bread baked by John Clark.

Service Award Certificates were presented to volunteers by Board President, Edna Clark. Board Members Beth Gary, John Clark, Barbara Buford, and Pastor Gerald Donovan assisted in the presentations, giving thanks for everyone who made the lunch program and summer operations a success.

Volunteers in attendance receiving Service Award Certificates were Mrs. Patti Scott, Mrs. Liz Harris, Lee Brownfield, Desi Benavides, Hazel and Perry Klippstein, Alexis Buford, Barbara Buford, and Shelter Manager Jennifer Cabezuela. Culberson County Judge Carlos Urias was also in attendance.

Unfortunately, the volunteer who spearheaded the Summer Lunch Program was unable to attend. Without the diligence of Mrs. Riki Watson, the program would not have been the success it was.

Additional volunteers who gave of their time that will receive certificates were Kevin Watson, JC Clark, Allison Buford, Jessie Outlaw, Mrs. Martha Molinar, Rosie Abreo, Norma Balcazar, and the visiting granddaughters of Edna and John Clark, Julie, Nicki, and Ashley Ivey from Smiley, Texas.

Van Horn Community Christian Shelter wishes to thank Eagle Pest Control, The Van Horn Advocate, El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank, Pilot Travel Center, Richard Koehn Jr, Karl and Jana Sennert with the Country Kitchen and Bagel, and Porters Grocery for each and every contribution that was made.

To the Town of Van Horn, we at the Shelter truly thank everyone who has donated time, food, and articles to help those less fortunate who live or pass through our community. We especially wish to thank the CCAISD students who sponsored an autumn food drive which reaped many boxes of food for the Shelter. Contributions such as these, as well as contributions from the Town of Van Horn, Culberson County, First Baptist Church, First United Methodist Church, and the Community Christian Church, make the Van Horn Community Christian Shelter the place people can turn in time of need.

VHCCS is asking that those citizens who make monthly donations through your Town of Van Horn utility bill, let us know who you are so that your efforts may be recognized as well by contacting the Shelter at 432-283-1631.

The next regular meeting will be held today, October 5 at 7:00 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend.