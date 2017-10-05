Tia Juana will cheerfully provide advice for anyone that asks. Just mail your questions to “Ask Tia Juana” at PO Box 8, Van Horn, Texas 79855. All questions will remain anonymous unless there is a chance for extortion. Disclaimer: Tia Juana is not a licensed counselor or therapist and none of the advice should be considered professional.

Dear Tia,

I am a faithful church goer, and don’t like to criticize, but I can’t help it because now, it’s like fingernails on a chalkboard, and it’s affecting my concentration at church. There are some prayers that require the congregation to pray together, and there is usually someone at the front who leads the prayers or responses. MOST of the congregation prays along with the leader, but there is a gentleman who always prays loudly ahead of the congregation, and a lady who prays slowly and always ends after everyone else. I know this sounds petty, but it’s to the point that instead of praying, I am thinking of creative ways to shut them up! What do you suggest?

On my nerves

Dear Nerves,

While I am sure that the two congregants are annoying, I don’t think that their failure to pray together with the leader is grounds for criminal behavior. I’m sure that God doesn’t really care if everyone prays in unison, and neither should you. Get over it! Good luck.