DAD’S FAVORITE CHILI

Presented by Michelle Benalley. Blog at souptravelers.com

1 1/2 ground beef

1 medium, rough chop

1 clove garlic, minced

1 1/2 tsp kosher salt, more if needed for adjusting

1/2 tsp fresh ground black pepper

1 tsp Accent

2 14 oz cans diced tomatoes, untrained

1 12 oz bottle chili sauce

12-15 oz jar chunky salsa, desired heat level

3 cups water, more if needed

15 oz can kidney beans, drained (if desired)

Cooked elbow macaroni

In a large Dutch oven or soup kettle, cook ground beef, breaking up as you do, until no longer pink. Add onions and garlic and cook additional 5 minutes, be careful to not burn the onions or garlic.

Add remaining ingredients except the elbow macaroni and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer 1 hour adding more water if needed and adjusting seasonings as needed.

Meanwhile. Cook elbow mac in salted water according to package directions and strain, do not rinse.

Serve chili on top of macaroni and top with shredded cheese, sour cream and/or additional chopped onions if desired.

Add some cornbread for dipping and the perfect meal is on your table.

Go Ahead….” Just Try It! “