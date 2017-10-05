Open Day at the Davis Mountains Preserve

FORT DAVIS — The Nature Conservancy’s Davis Mountains Preserve will be open to the public for hiking, biking, equestrian, picnics, photography, birding and other outdoor activities on Saturday, October 14, 2017. Hours for Open Day events are from 8:00 am until 4:00 pm. The event is free and donations are welcomed. Come enjoy autumn at the Preserve.

The Davis Mountains Preserve is located approximately 25 miles northwest of Ft. Davis on Hwy. 118 (about 10 miles past McDonald Observatory & about ¼ mile past the Lawrence E. Wood Picnic Area). Guests will be required to sign in and out at the McIvor Conservation Center.

Important Reminders:

• Only high clearance street legal vehicles will be allowed past the McIvor Center.

• Only camp stoves are allowed, and ground fires are prohibited.

• Restrooms are available at the McIvor Center.

• Guests should bring their own food and drinks, and take their trash home with them.

• Hikers should bring their own binoculars, cameras, sunscreen, hats, appropriate footwear and plenty of water to drink.

• Firearms and any technology that disrupts quiet enjoyment are not permitted.

• For safety reasons, children must be supervised by parents or other designated adults.

• No pets are permitted on the Preserve, other than service animals for assistance.

For more information, contact Deirdre Hisler: [email protected] or 432-426-2390.