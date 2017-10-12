District Judge Roy Ferguson honored by Texas Bar Foundation

Judge Roy B. Ferguson

Hon. Roy B. Ferguson, judge of the 394th Judicial District Court (which encompasses Brewster, Culberson, Jeff Davis, Hudspeth and Presidio Counties) has been selected for membership in the Fellows of the Texas Bar Foundation. Fellows of the Foundation are chosen for their outstanding professional achievements and their demonstrated commitment to improvement of the justice system throughout the State of Texas. Each year, only one-third of one percent of State Bar of Texas members are invited to become Fellows. Once nominees are selected, they must be elected by the Texas Bar Foundation Board of Trustees. Judge Ferguson’s election as a Fellow is a mark of distinction and recognition of his contributions to the legal profession.

Founded in 1965, the Texas Bar Foundation has maintained and pursued its mission to assist the public, improve the profession of law, and build a strong justice system for all Texans. To date, the Bar Foundation has distributed more than $16 million throughout Texas to assist nonprofit organizations with a wide range of justice-related programs and services. For more information about the Texas Bar Foundation, visit www.txbf.org.