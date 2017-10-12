Eagle Homecoming activities scheduled

By Marcia Crowley

The VHHS Student Council is proud to announce the activities for Van Horn High School’s Homecoming this year with the Homecoming Parade beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 19, followed by the Bonfire at 8:00 p.m.

All exes are invited to come and visit the High School on Friday, October 20, between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Coronation of the Homecoming Queen and King will begin at 7:00 p.m. At Eagle Field Friday night followed by the football game where the Mighty Van Horn Eagles take on the Irion County Hornets.