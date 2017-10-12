SOUP TRAVELER – APPLE CRANBERRY CRISP with ALMOND CRANBERRY ICE CREAM

Presented by Michelle Benalley. Blog at souptravelers.com

2 lbs apples, peeled, cored and thinly sliced

1 c Craisins

1/4 c sugar

3 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp fresh grated nutmeg

TOPPING:

1/3 c quick cook oats

1/2 c brown sugar, packed

1/4 c butter, softened and cut up

1/3 c flour

1/4 c almond slices, chopped

Preheat oven to 375.

Butter an 8×8 Baking dish and set aside.

In a large bowl combine sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg. Add apples and Craisins, toss to coat.

Pour apple mixture into baking dish. In the same mixing bowl, combine flour, oats, brown sugar butter and chopped nuts. Blend with fork or fingers until it comes together in a rough crumble.

Sprinkle on top of apples and bake in preheated oven for 60-75 minutes or until light Brown and apples are tender.

Top with Almond cranberry ice cream.

ALMOND CRANBERRY

ICE CREAM

2 cups 1/2 & 1/2

1/4 c sugar

1/2 tsp almond extract

1/4 c chopped Craisins

Mix all ingredients except Craisins together and place in ice cream maker, process according to machine directions. Add craisins close to the end of processing.

If you don’t have an ice cream maker, put mixture in a round bowl and freeze, stirring every 15 minutes until desired freeze is achieved.

Go Ahead….”Just Try It! “