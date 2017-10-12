The Steel Magnolias present concert at “Worship in the Park”

Submitted by Debbie Daniel

On Sunday, October 22, 2017, The Steel Magnolias from San Marcos, Texas, will present a fully choreographed Southern Gospel concert at the Van Horn City Park. There is no charge for the concert.

The all-day event called “Worship in the Park” is being coordinated by Pastor Jerry Donavan of the First United Methodist Church to bring all churches together in Van Horn and surrounding areas to have a day of Prayer, Worship, and Singing. It will be equal to an Old-Fashioned Gospel Meetin’, and we invite all to come and be part of this great event together . . . a great day in the Lord. Churches will begin gathering at the park at 10 a.m.

The Steel Magnolias have sung throughout the United States for the past eleven years. They’ve sung along the east coast twice; the most recent tour was 16-days traveling as far north as Niagara Falls, singing 43 times through 15 states, covering 4600 miles. They presented 13 “Flash Mobs,” including New York City at Radio City Music Hall, Rockefeller Center, Times Square, Liberty Island Ferry, the new One World Trade Center, and invited to sing at the Billy Graham Library and Samaritan’s Purse in North Carolina.

When the Steel Magnolias roll into Van Horn on Sunday, October 22nd, this will be the last day of their 16-day tour to the Pacific Northwest, traveling through 12 states, plus Victoria, British Columbia. They will have covered over 5800 miles, presenting 30 Gospel Music presentations, including “Flash Mobs,” before they arrive home to San Marcos, TX.

Your life will never be the same after experiencing the dynamic witness and singing of The Steel Magnolias as they share the gospel of Jesus Christ through song and testimony.

Pastor Jerry Donavan invites the public to come spend the day at the Van Horn City Park, where the gathering of churches starts at 10:00 a.m. and The Steel Magnolias will begin their concert at 1 p.m..

A potluck lunch will be served at noon. Everyone is invited. You can call Pastor Jerry Donavan at (432) 207-2116 for more information or questions about this event.