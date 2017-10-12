Workforce Solutions Borderplex Alpine Career Center Open House

Workforce Solutions Borderplex (WSB) will host an Open House in Alpine on Monday, October 16th at 9:00 am to welcome the community and showcase the redesigned Alpine Career Center located at Ward Center Plaza, 710 E. Holland, Ste. 2, Alpine, TX 79830.

WSB has expanded services to offer a full range of Vocational Rehabilitative Services (VRS) and has added an additional 830 square feet of equipped and redesigned resource space to better serve customers with easier access to computers, printers, phones and fax machines.

The Honorable County Judge, Eleazar R. Cano of Brewster County, one of the six counties served by WSB, will also be in attendance.

Refreshments and cookies will be served.

For more information, please contact Anna Apodaca, Governmental Relations for Workforce Solutions Borderplex at (915) 887-2224 or by email at [email protected]