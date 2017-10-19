Former Valentine Mayor and wife honored

Presenter Albert Miller, recognizing Viola Calderon and Chuy Calderon for their many years of service to the community of Valentine.

Photos by Lisa Morton

During the annual Valentine Exes Homecoming meeting last Saturday, retired Valentine Mayor Jesus “Chuy” Calderon and First Lady Viola Calderon, were honored with plaques for their unselfish service to the town. City Secretary Albert Miller spoke to the crowd about how the Mayor of about 41 years gave above and beyond the call of duty, with his dedicated wife by his side. Miller, who is also a member of the Valentine Volunteer Fire Department, presented Viola Calderon with a plaque for her over 30 years of volunteer service as the fire department’s secretary/treasurer.

Chuy and Viola are Valentine natives, graduating from Valentine High School, both attending Sul Ross State University, and both fulfilling their teaching/coaching careers at Valentine ISD. They raised three children, Mark, Gabriel and Veronica, and are now relocating to be closer to them in New Braunfels, Texas.

Chuy commented on his award, “First, I give God all the Glory. Then I thank City Commissioners, Danny Garcia and Andy White, also Albert Miller, City Secretary/Utilities Director. Without these men, it would have been impossible to do all the things we did for the people of Valentine. I would be remiss if I did not thank my wife Viola for all her support and just putting up with me. I am confident that our new Mayor, Summer Webb will carry the torch and move forward with City Business.”

Viola also commented, “It has been my pleasure serving as secretary/treasurer for the Valentine Volunteer Fire Department for the past 30 plus years. Our City of Valentine has an excellent Fire Department and great, responsible firefighter -responders. I would like to take this opportunity to thank them for the job they do. Many times we forget to thank them. May God bless you and keep you safe. Thank you for the opportunity and trust that you have given me to serve alongside with you as secretary/treasurer all these years.”