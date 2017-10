Local Clark Hotel and Museum curator Patricia Golden spotted this old army jeep and trailer and gassing up Wednesday morning and discovered that the owners Chuck and Sandra Toney had recently participated in the MVPA Route 66 2017 Convoy that began on September 16 near Chicago, ending in Santa Monica, CA October 15. A similar convoy came through Van Horn on the Bankhead Highway Route about 2 years ago. You can read more about the MVPA trip at www.mvpa.org/2016/06/27/mvpa-route-66-2017-convoy/