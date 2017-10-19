Soup Traveler – BEEF BARLEY STEW

Presented by Michelle Benalley. Blog at souptravelers.com
1 1/2 lbs beef roast cut in 1/2” cubes
2 tsp salt
1 tsp fresg ground black pepper
2 tsp Accent
2 carrots, cut in 1/2” slices
3 ribs celery, cut in 1/2” slices
1 large onion rough cut
2-3 meduim potatoes, peeled and cut in 1/2” cubes
4 cups beef broth
3/4 cup quick cooking barley
1 tsp kitcen bouquet
In a large dutch oven or deep electric skilket brown meat until no longer pink.
Add onion and cook until translucent.
Ad broth and cook 2-3 hrs on medium until meat is tender.
Place remaining ingredients in except barley and kitchen bouquet and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and cook until potatoes ans carrots are almost done.
Add barley and kitchen bouquet and cook until barley is done.
Serve with warm crusty bread and a salad.
