Soup Traveler – BEEF BARLEY STEW

1 1/2 lbs beef roast cut in 1/2” cubes

2 tsp salt

1 tsp fresg ground black pepper

2 tsp Accent

2 carrots, cut in 1/2” slices

3 ribs celery, cut in 1/2” slices

1 large onion rough cut

2-3 meduim potatoes, peeled and cut in 1/2” cubes

4 cups beef broth

3/4 cup quick cooking barley

1 tsp kitcen bouquet

In a large dutch oven or deep electric skilket brown meat until no longer pink.

Add onion and cook until translucent.

Ad broth and cook 2-3 hrs on medium until meat is tender.

Place remaining ingredients in except barley and kitchen bouquet and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and cook until potatoes ans carrots are almost done.

Add barley and kitchen bouquet and cook until barley is done.

Serve with warm crusty bread and a salad.

