Tia Juana will cheerfully provide advice for anyone that asks. Just mail your questions to “Ask Tia Juana” at PO Box 8, Van Horn, Texas 79855. All questions will remain anonymous unless there is a chance for extortion. Disclaimer: Tia Juana is not a licensed counselor or therapist and none of the advice should be considered professional.

Ask Tia Juana

Dear Tia,

I work in an office with about 10 other co-workers and one bathroom. Need I say more? Most of my co-workers are very considerate and go to great lengths to prevent the bathroom from becoming a toxic waste area requiring evacuation. However, there are two in our office that apparently are not aware that their visits to the bathroom leave it uninhabitable for several hours, or simply don’t care. How can we tell these environmental offenders that there are several “techniques” that can prevent these daily stink bombs from permeating the office?

Holding my nose

Dear Nose,

Believe it or not, some people are under the impression that their bathroom visits don’t stink…to them! As such, they see nothing wrong with leaving a smell that could stun an innocent bystander. I would ask everyone in the office to pitch in toward the purchase of a heavy duty scentsy or the newer products that can neutralize the smelliest odors, such as “Poo-pouri.” Leave the product in a clearly visible spot in the bathroom and encourage everyone to use it. If the guilty parties don’t use the products, assign one person, preferably one with a poor sense of smell, to de-funk the bathroom after the stinkers leave the bathroom. Good luck.