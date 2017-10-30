“CLYBOURNE PARK” Performances continue through October 29 at Sul Ross

(From left) Cory Hill (as Steve); Callie Joe Jones (Lindsay); Jonathan “JB” Fields (Dan); Cierra Noel (Lena); and Michael Amerson (Kevin) discuss issues in “Clybourne Park,” playing Friday-Sunday, Oct. 27-29 at Sul Ross State University.

Photo by Cheryl Zinsmeyer

Clybourne Park,” Bruce Norris’ award winning play, electrified the Studio Theatre during opening weekend at Sul Ross State University.

Additional performances are scheduled Friday-Sunday, Oct. 27-29 in the Studio Theatre, Francois Fine Arts Building. Evening performances begin at 8:15 p.m. on Oct. 27 and 28 with a Sunday matinee performance at 2 p.m. Oct. 29.

“Clybourne Park” is a participating entry in this year’s Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival. “Theatre colleages Ross Fleming from UTEP and Mike Burnett from Angelo State University attended opening night, and gave the cast high praise for their acting acumen throughout. They also gave a nod to the costuming of the piece.” said Dona Roman, Sul Ross professor of Theatre.

The production is currently being held for consideration to be invited to perform at the Regional festival in February.

Big Bend region patrons also applauded the performances. Comments included, “That was outstanding! The actors did an amazing job!”

“ I used to live in New York and I’ve seen a lot of Broadway plays and this play was absolutely wonderful! The acting was superb.”

“Funny and thought-provoking,” and, “I loved it! It made me laugh and cry.”

Directed by Marjie Scott, assistant professor of Communication and Theatre, the play is set in a house on Clybourne Street – the same house the Younger family purchases in Lorraine Hansberry’s award-winning play, “A Raisin in the Sun” (1959).

“Clybourne Park” tells the story of a home and a neighborhood, as well as the sense of history and entitlement people hang on to in the ever-shifting physical boundaries and demographics of American culture.

The highly engaging work provides a unique perspective, spanning a 50-year period of one neighborhood in America. The central character in the play is the house itself, and its personal involvement in transforming the fictious Clybourne Park neighborhood in both 1959 and 2009.

Tickets are on sale now: $10 for adults and $8 for seniors. Late seating is not permitted for any performance. The play contains language and adult content. 2017-18 Theatre Season Tickets are also on sale now.

For more information, please call (432) 837-8218, or visit www.sulross.edu/theatre