Obituaries – Gary Elder / Barbara Mendez

Gary Elder

Gary Elder, age 66, a lifelong resident of Culberson County, passed away on Saturday, October 14, 2017 with his beloved wife Sally by his side.

A celebration of life for Mr. Elder was held on Saturday, October 21, 2017 at the Van Horn Convention Center.

Mr. Elder was born in Van Horn, TX on June 22, 1951 to Mr. C.W. Elder, and Mrs. Bernice Mc Adoo Elder. He graduated from Van Horn High School. He went on to become a Texas Peace Officer, working for the city of Van Horn Police Department, and later became Chief Deputy for the Culberson County Sheriff’s Office. Upon Mr. Elder’s retirement as a peace officer, Mr. Elder went to work as a blaster for the local talc mine and was a local rancher.

Mr. Elder married Sally Elder (Harper) on August 7th, 1970 in Van Horn, Texas; they were married for 47 wonderful years.

Mr. Elder was devoted to his family and friends. He enjoyed making new friends and making them laugh. He had time for everyone and never turned his back on family. He was a hard worker, gave great advice and was a very funny man, he will be truly missed.

Mr. Elder is survived by his beloved wife Sally Elder, his three sons: John D. Elder of Van Horn, Texas, Carl C. Elder of El Paso, Texas, and Gary Clinton Elder of Sparks, Nevada and their families. He is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, and many true and wonderful friends

Mr. Elder is preceded in death by his parents: C.W. and Bernice Elder.

Barbara Mendez

Barbara Mendez, beloved longtime Van Horn resident went to be with our Lord Friday, October 20th, after a long illness. Barbara was known to locals for her generosity, with no visitor ever leaving without a piece of her famous butter cake, her delicious salsa, or her homemade tortillas and pan huevon. Barbara was the daughter of Victoria and Moises Morales. She was preceded in death by her husband, a WWII veteran, Espiridion Mendez Sr., and her son, Espiridion Mendez, Jr. She is survived by son and spouses, Mr. & Mrs. Rene Mendez, Mr. & Mrs. Joe Morales, Mr. & Mrs. Mario Morales, and daughter Barbara Garcia and the late Ricardo Garcia. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren, and brother Hector Morales. Preceding her in death are brothers Manuel Morales, Ramon Morales, Heriberto (Beto) Morales, Moises (Gallo) Morales, Juan Morales, and sister Precilia Morales, as well as a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Pallbearers were Hector Mendez, Mario Morales, Jr. Michael Morales, Alex Mendez, Jerry Guerrero, and Josh Conner. Services were entrusted to San Jose Funeral Home, Fabens, Texas.