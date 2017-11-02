Soup Traveler – Chicken Mush ( Soft Dumpling ) Soup

Presented by Michelle Benalley. Blog at souptravelers.com

(All items available at your local Porter’s grocery store)

6-8 cups chicken broth

2 ribs celery finely diced

2 Medium carrots, finely diced

1/2 medium onion, finely diced

1 tsp Accent

1 bay leaf

2-3 kubabbas ( whole alspice )

3 eggs, lightly beaten

1/4 cup flour, ( more if needed)

Water if needed

In a large soup kettle. Combine broth, celery, carrots, onions, Accent, bay leaf and alspice. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer until vegetables are very tender.

In a large measuring cup combine eggs and flour to make a loose slurry. Add water and/or flour if needed.

Bring soup to a boil and slowly pour egg mixture into bubbling broth, stirring constantly so that mixture does not clump together.

Go Ahead….” Just Try It! “