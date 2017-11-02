Soup Traveler – Chicken Mush ( Soft Dumpling ) Soup

Presented by Michelle Benalley. Blog at souptravelers.com
(All items available at your local Porter’s grocery store)
6-8 cups chicken broth
2 ribs celery finely diced
2 Medium carrots, finely diced
1/2 medium onion, finely diced
1 tsp Accent
1 bay leaf
2-3 kubabbas ( whole alspice )
3 eggs, lightly beaten
1/4 cup flour, ( more if needed)
Water if needed
In a large soup kettle. Combine broth, celery, carrots, onions, Accent, bay leaf and alspice. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer until vegetables are very tender.
In a large measuring cup combine eggs and flour to make a loose slurry. Add water and/or flour if needed.
Bring soup to a boil and slowly pour egg mixture into bubbling broth, stirring constantly so that mixture does not clump together.
Go Ahead….” Just Try It! “