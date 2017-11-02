VHHS Marching Band ends competition at Area

Our Soaring Eagle Band and “Pride of the Texas Mountain Trail” performance at the UIL Area A, Class 2A Marching Contest. Although the band did not advance to the finals, they did an amazing job and we are proud of all of their hard work.

Photo from CCAISD Facebook Post

By Lisa Morton

The Van Horn High School Soaring Eagle Band competed at the UIL Area A Marching Band Contest in Lubbock this past Saturday for a shot at advancing to state competition.

The Band earned a spot at the area contest by performing in the UIL Region 22 Marching Contest in Socorro on October 7 advancing them to the area level. The regional competition isn’t a contest against other schools. Rather, bands are rated on a rubric or a set of standards by the UIL.

The Soaring Eagle Band’s show, “A Gathering of Knights,” is the program they have been working on and fine-tuning since August.

The makeup of the show had very challenging music. “But that’s what makes it fun,” said Van Horn Band Director Juan Saldana. “Although the band did not advance past the Area prelims, I am very grateful for the hard work that our students have given throughout this marching season,” Saldana added.