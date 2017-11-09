Advocate sets holiday printing schedule

By Lisa Morton, GM

The Advocate will be printing special editions for Thanksgiving and Christmas complete with business and personalized greetings, Santa Letters and more. Anyone can display personalized holiday greetings for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years with a large selection of creative graphics designed by Metro Graphics to choose from. There are deadlines for submissions with Thanksgiving ads due next Friday by 12:00 p.m., Christmas ads due Monday, December 18 by 12:00 p.m., and New Years ads by Monday, January 01 by 12:00 p.m. Santa Letter submissions will be addressed directly with Eagle Elementary staff.

PDX Printing of El Paso will print the Thanksgiving Edition for regular distribution time on Wednesday, November 22, Christmas Edition on Thursday, December 21 and New Years Edition on Thursday, January 04.

Notification and catalog of designs will be emailed directly to our regular advertisers this week. Others can request information for purchasing ads by contacting Lisa Morton at 432-283-2003 or emailing [email protected] We hope businesses will take advantage of this opportunity to show their gratitude to the community for their loyalty and support.