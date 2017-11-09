Holiday events scheduled including pictures with Santa

By Edna Clark

\Many local citizens came together on October 27 to hear an extremely interesting presentation on the Shroud of Turin by Dr. Hector Zepeda. The shroud is said to have been the linen cloth in which Christ was wrapped after his crucifixion and death. Dr. Zepeda has traveled extensively into Israel, Italy, and France for research on the shroud.

With the advent of cooler temperatures, the Shelter has housed, fed, and clothed several transient and local individuals and families.

Big plans are being made for the upcoming Christmas season.

Santa and his elves will be at the Shelter on Saturday, December 16, from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Children will be able to have their pictures taken with Santa and to write their letters to him, as well. Those who have pictures taken with Santa are asked to donate an unwrapped toy to make another child’s Christmas a happier time.

Even if a child cannot donate a toy, he or she can still get a picture with Santa and be able to write Christmas letters.

Also, the Shelter will provide a community wide Christmas lunch at 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on the same day, December 16, at no charge for anyone who wants to attend. The meal will consist of smoked turkey and all the fixings.

The community is invited and encouraged to attend the Santa picture session and the meal for food, fun, and entertainment.