Texas Parks & Wildlife to provide free training

By Misty L. Sumner;

Wildlife Biologist

Misty L. Summer, wildlife biologist has informed the Advocate, that the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department along with the Texas Animal Health Commission will be providing free training to anyone interested in wildlife, water and disease monitoring on Saturday, November 18 at the Van Horn Convention Center starting at 9:00 a.m. CWD sample collector training will be at 9:00 to 12:00.

This is an opportunity for landowners/managers, taxidermists, veterinarians and other interested parties to be trained to sample Chronic Wasting Disease susceptible species. This training will allow a person to take and provide those samples to TPWD for CWD testing meeting mandatory testing requirements

Because space is limited to 50 participants for this training. Interested participants must pre-register by contacting Laura Leal (TAHC) at (512) 650-0475 or sending an email to [email protected]

Anyone who participated in the training last year, must attend this year’s training to receive necessary supplies.

Texas Parks & Wildlife Department & Texas A&M AgriLife Extension’s Wildlife Workshop will begin at 1:30 and run until 5:30 Ever want to ask a lawyer questions about water laws? James D. Bradbury, PLLC will cover information regarding Water District Laws: What you Need to Know, Exportation Rules and Regulations. The rest of the workshop will relate to the Evolution of Wildlife Surveys from Spotlight Surveys to Drones. TPWD biologists Billy Lambert, Hearne, and Misty Sumner, Van Horn, talk about the history and best use of spotlight, helicopter, camera, and drone surveys and discuss the best surveys for your property. Owner/Operator of Concho Aviation, Mackey McEntire, Sterling City, will be here to answer all your helicopter related questions and Cody Trahern, President and Owner of Sight Glass Flights from Granbury, will talk about drone surveys and close out the workshop with a drone demonstration.

Everyone is welcome and space is not limited. Signup is not required but appreciated. Please RSVP to [email protected] and/or [email protected] or call 432-283-8440.