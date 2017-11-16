November proclaimed National Diabetes Month

By Edna Clark

The Town of Van Horn City Council meet for their regular scheduled meeting Tuesday. All members were present with Mayor Pro Tem Pam Young presiding.

Jaime Hudson with the Water Department gave good news about the North and South water wells located at the airport. The new electrical panel has been replaced at the Airport booster station on the North well and is operating very well. The South well is scheduled for test-fire today.

Gas Department supervisor Edward Torres introduced Curtis Stevens, Chief Operating Officer, of Woodland Midstream, LLC, to Council members. Woodland Midstream is the company hired by Aequor to provide the pipeline to the sand plant located east of Van Horn. City employees have worked with Mr. Stevens and his hired crew in replacing inferior pipe lines that have existed for years.

According to Mr. Stevens, the sand plant will be using record amounts of natural gas for which his company and the Town of Van Horn will receive payment from Aequor for transporting the natural gas. Approximately six miles of 6-inch pipe has been laid by Woodlands Midstream at no cost to the City and looped into current pipes to provide natural gas sufficient for plant operations.

Council agreed to a cost-share agreement with Woodland Midstream to help defer costs of the new natural gas pipeline to the sand plant. With the anticipated payments from the sand plant for natural gas transportation, both the City and Woodland Stream will benefit from this venture which has the City paying Woodland Stream $3,000 per month for 36 months. If by some twist the monthly City billing to the sand plant is less than $5,000, the City will not be required to make its monthly payment to Woodland Streams.

City Secretary Fran Malafronte made Council aware that the Board of Regents of the University of Texas has demanded payment in full for the easement renewal for land located near the rest area east of Van Horn. Council approved payment of $104,000 a for ten year easement agreement. If payment is not paid, the Regents want all City lines from University properties.

Mayor Pro Tem Pam Young presented a proclamation in recognition of November as National Diabetes Month. This proclamation encouraged everyone to be more aware of the dangers of and need for better medical care for those who have and those who might develop diabetes.

Council approved the 2018 City employee holiday calendar which remains unchanged from 2017 according to Ms. Malafronte.

Ms. Malafronte made Council aware that the USDA grant application has begun and recommended to possibly include purchasing new water meters.

Council requested that Ms. Malafronte post in the Advocate the City’s policies on disposal of bulk garbage. Residents who have bulk garbage hauled from their property need only call City Hall at 432-283-2050 and request the service.

Once requests have been received monthly, a City truck will be dispatched to residences to pick up bulk garbage at no extra charge to citizens. Additionally, the City landfill is open on Saturday mornings to receive bulk garbage from citizens.

Alderman Rudy Hinojos requested updates from Ms. Malafronte on the Christmas Parade and the Big Buck Tournament.

Ms. Malafronte stated that due to increased public input and participation, the Christmas Parade will occur on December 9. She added that CCAISD Superintendent Ken Baugh has voiced his and the school district’s support of and participation in the community’s events. Parade entries should be made with Brenda Hinojos at the Van Horn Convention Center.

The Big Buck Tournament will be held as scheduled during mule deer hunting season with 4-H Janis Robb and JP Michael Davis at the helm.